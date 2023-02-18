CSS LLC/IL recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 845 stocks valued at a total of $1.15Bil. The top holdings were PCGU(8.36%), CHK(5.57%), and NE(3.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CSS LLC/IL’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,313,349 shares in NAS:EMLDU, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.13 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.14 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 1.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.43 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -263.97.

The guru established a new position worth 676,752 shares in NAS:CHK, giving the stock a 5.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.06999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $80.09 per share and a market cap of $10.73Bil. The stock has returned 34.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

During the quarter, CSS LLC/IL bought 359,630 shares of NYSE:PCGU for a total holding of 665,612. The trade had a 4.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.24.

On 02/18/2023, PG&E Corp traded for a price of $136.75 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 24.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PG&E Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 544,365 shares in NYSE:STNG, giving the stock a 2.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.94 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Scorpio Tankers Inc traded for a price of $62.16 per share and a market cap of $3.71Bil. The stock has returned 284.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Scorpio Tankers Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.43 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

CSS LLC/IL reduced their investment in NYSE:GFLU by 551,909 shares. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.08.

On 02/18/2023, GFL Environmental Inc traded for a price of $68.84 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 2.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GFL Environmental Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

