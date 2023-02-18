FAIRFIELD, BUSH & CO. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $151.00Mil. The top holdings were ADM(9.07%), MSFT(5.56%), and LOW(3.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FAIRFIELD, BUSH & CO.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FAIRFIELD, BUSH & CO. bought 1,559 shares of NAS:ASML for a total holding of 3,584. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $523.8.

On 02/18/2023, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $651.9299999999999 per share and a market cap of $262.82Bil. The stock has returned 1.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-book ratio of 27.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.77 and a price-sales ratio of 11.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 13,300 shares in NYSE:SHOP, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.15 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $43.61 per share and a market cap of $55.67Bil. The stock has returned -33.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.71 and a price-sales ratio of 10.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

FAIRFIELD, BUSH & CO. reduced their investment in NAS:QCOM by 3,554 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.

On 02/18/2023, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $127.72 per share and a market cap of $142.41Bil. The stock has returned -21.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-book ratio of 7.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 2,493-share investment in NYSE:CRM. Previously, the stock had a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.92 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $165.17 per share and a market cap of $165.17Bil. The stock has returned -17.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 589.89, a price-book ratio of 2.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.70 and a price-sales ratio of 5.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 2,875 shares in NYSE:ROG, giving the stock a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $155.25 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Rogers Corp traded for a price of $148.98 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned -45.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rogers Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 23.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

