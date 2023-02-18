CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $415.00Mil. The top holdings were WEAV(10.59%), PANW(9.21%), and MELI(9.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC reduced their investment in NAS:NTNX by 752,621 shares. The trade had a 4.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.3.

On 02/18/2023, Nutanix Inc traded for a price of $28.37 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned 11.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutanix Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC bought 136,670 shares of NAS:EEFT for a total holding of 256,045. The trade had a 3.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.58.

On 02/18/2023, Euronet Worldwide Inc traded for a price of $110.18 per share and a market cap of $5.46Bil. The stock has returned -19.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Euronet Worldwide Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-book ratio of 4.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC bought 101,940 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 158,290. The trade had a 2.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/18/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $172.88 per share and a market cap of $448.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC reduced their investment in NAS:COUP by 191,150 shares. The trade had a 2.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.83.

On 02/18/2023, Coupa Software Inc traded for a price of $80 per share and a market cap of $6.04Bil. The stock has returned -33.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coupa Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 21.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -54.92 and a price-sales ratio of 7.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 409,570-share investment in NYSE:CVNA. Previously, the stock had a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.56 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Carvana Co traded for a price of $11.37 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned -91.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carvana Co has a price-book ratio of 4.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

