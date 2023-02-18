CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 204 stocks valued at a total of $1.42Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.51%), AVGO(2.83%), and LLY(2.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL’s top five trades of the quarter.

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 143,313 shares. The trade had a 3.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 02/18/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $208.31 per share and a market cap of $659.11Bil. The stock has returned -28.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-book ratio of 14.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.27 and a price-sales ratio of 8.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 96,081 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/18/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.2 per share and a market cap of $996.03Bil. The stock has returned -37.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL bought 41,245 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 326,359. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/18/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $258.06 per share and a market cap of $1,920.95Bil. The stock has returned -10.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-book ratio of 10.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.36 and a price-sales ratio of 9.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 71,050 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 02/18/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $94.59 per share and a market cap of $1,209.77Bil. The stock has returned -28.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL bought 308,778 shares of NYSE:CVE for a total holding of 733,785. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.18.

On 02/18/2023, Cenovus Energy Inc traded for a price of $18.18 per share and a market cap of $34.90Bil. The stock has returned 16.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cenovus Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

