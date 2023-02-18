NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

Next Century Growth Investors LLC is an investment management firm based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was originally established in 1998 by founder Thomas L. Press, who is still with the company today acting as its Chairman and CEO. Next Century Growth Investors has grown from its inception to now operate with 9 employees of which 5 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research both internally and externall, utilizing a growth oriented methodology with a long term investment horizon. Next Century Growth Investors invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, making up another quarter of its allocations, consumer discretionary, finance, industrials, and transports sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company’s holdings are held for 7.3 quarters on average the Next Century Growth Investors has a turnover rate of 28% in the most recent quarter. Next Century Growth Investors currently holds over $3.1 billion in total assets under management spread across 68 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although its total number of accounts has been slowly decreasing in recent years, its total assets under management, despite some volatility, has been increasing, growing significantly from $1.5 billion back in 2010 to over twice that amount today. Next Century Growth Investors mainly caters to high net worth individuals and pension and profit sharing plans, which each make up over a quarter of the company’s client base, and also provides to charities, state and municipal government entities, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, and corporations and other businesses, in order of decreasing clientele. The company has had zero disclosures reported thus far on the form ADV which is kept track of by the SEC.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 100 stocks valued at a total of $833.00Mil. The top holdings were TMDX(4.64%), TMCI(4.40%), and SILK(4.31%).

The guru sold out of their 434,037-share investment in NAS:STAA. Previously, the stock had a 3.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.72 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Staar Surgical Co traded for a price of $70.23999999999999 per share and a market cap of $3.39Bil. The stock has returned 2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Staar Surgical Co has a price-earnings ratio of 92.42, a price-book ratio of 10.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.62 and a price-sales ratio of 12.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 223,785 shares in NAS:LGIH, giving the stock a 2.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.38 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, LGI Homes Inc traded for a price of $114.29 per share and a market cap of $2.66Bil. The stock has returned -6.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LGI Homes Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 224,895-share investment in NYSE:SI. Previously, the stock had a 2.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.67 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Silvergate Capital Corp traded for a price of $18.06 per share and a market cap of $571.75Mil. The stock has returned -84.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silvergate Capital Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 174,205-share investment in NAS:PLMR. Previously, the stock had a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.13 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Palomar Holdings Inc traded for a price of $58.4 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned 7.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palomar Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-book ratio of 4.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.67 and a price-sales ratio of 4.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:XMTR by 235,061 shares. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.69.

On 02/18/2023, Xometry Inc traded for a price of $34.56 per share and a market cap of $1.64Bil. The stock has returned -27.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Xometry Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.13 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

