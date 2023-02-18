Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 Pearl Street Hartford, CT 06103

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 320 stocks valued at a total of $150.00Mil. The top holdings were ESGU(4.67%), ESGD(2.36%), and IBN(2.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 936,714-share investment in NAS:EMB. Previously, the stock had a 34.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.77 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $85.37 per share and a market cap of $16.36Bil. The stock has returned -13.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 22,820 shares in NAS:SBUX, giving the stock a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.37 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $107.1 per share and a market cap of $123.09Bil. The stock has returned 17.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. bought 28,478 shares of NYSE:YUMC for a total holding of 52,526. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.83.

On 02/18/2023, Yum China Holdings Inc traded for a price of $60.61 per share and a market cap of $25.36Bil. The stock has returned 17.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yum China Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-book ratio of 3.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:IBN by 92,031 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.27.

On 02/18/2023, ICICI Bank Ltd traded for a price of $20.81 per share and a market cap of $72.63Bil. The stock has returned 5.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ICICI Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-book ratio of 2.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.88 and a price-sales ratio of 4.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. bought 42,287 shares of NAS:INTA for a total holding of 70,857. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.11.

On 02/18/2023, Intapp Inc traded for a price of $38.97 per share and a market cap of $2.48Bil. The stock has returned 83.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intapp Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.00 and a price-sales ratio of 7.86.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.