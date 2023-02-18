GENERAL ELECTRIC CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

General Electric Co., perhaps better known as just GE, was formed out of the merger between Edison General Electric Company and Thomas-Houston Electric Company in 1892. The company was one of the original 12 companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The company would expand both organically and through acquisitions, acquiring the National Electric Lamp Association in 1911. General Electric, like the name implies, invests heavily in developments related to electricity, founding the Radio Corporation of America in 1919 in an effort to expand international Radio, experimenting with television broadcasts in 1927, and working to develop alternative energies such as wind. The company also would become one of the eight major computer companies of the 1960s, offering a line of general and special purpose computers for its customers. General Electric seemed to expand into every relatable field, acquiring companies such as Enron Wind, Smiths Aerospace, Vetco Gray, Opal Software, and many others along the way. The company today acts as a infrastructure and financial services company that has an international presence, offering its products and services through major segments of: Power and Water, Oil and Gas, Energy Management, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, and Capital. It is the 26th largest firm in the United States and is listed as the fourth largest in the world in the Forbes Global 2000. General Electric employs over 300 thousand employees worldwide. It has total assets of over $650 billion and generates a yearly revenue of approximately $146 billion. The company structures itself to be the world’s top “infrastructure and technology company with a smaller financial services division,” focusing on “investing in innovation and achieving a culture of simplification to better serve our customers around the world.” The company’s assets are currently split between a 60% industrial focus and a 40% capital focus, striving to reduce its capital business and align its expansion with industrial earnings. Some of the funds, operated through its subsidiary investment companies, include Global Select Equity, S&P 500 Index, Small-Cap Equity, and Core Plus Fixed Income.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $6.73Bil. The top holdings were AER(96.68%), BKR(3.07%), and HYLN(0.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GENERAL ELECTRIC CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO reduced their investment in NAS:BKR by 26,139,243 shares. The trade had a 10.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.59.

On 02/18/2023, Baker Hughes Co traded for a price of $30.59 per share and a market cap of $30.93Bil. The stock has returned 6.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes Co has a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO reduced their investment in NAS:STRC by 1,929,702 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.42.

On 02/18/2023, Sarcos Technology & Robotics Corp traded for a price of $0.6202 per share and a market cap of $95.91Mil. The stock has returned -89.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Sarcos Technology & Robotics Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.40 and a price-sales ratio of 9.78.

The guru established a new position worth 1,111,111 shares in NAS:SOPH, giving the stock a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.25 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Sophia Genetics SA traded for a price of $2.61 per share and a market cap of $167.59Mil. The stock has returned -78.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Sophia Genetics SA has a price-book ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The guru established a new position worth 254,190 shares in NAS:SHCR, giving the stock a 0.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.85 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Sharecare Inc traded for a price of $2.42 per share and a market cap of $855.52Mil. The stock has returned -19.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sharecare Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The guru established a new position worth 11,843 shares in NAS:LUNG, giving the stock a 0% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.51 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Pulmonx Corp traded for a price of $9.23 per share and a market cap of $345.29Mil. The stock has returned -66.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pulmonx Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.80 and a price-sales ratio of 6.36.

