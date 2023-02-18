FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 168 stocks valued at a total of $266.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(22.31%), EFA(6.53%), and FCF(4.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ bought 8,414 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 154,627. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 02/18/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $409.14 per share and a market cap of $307.55Bil. The stock has returned -5.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

During the quarter, FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ bought 63,047 shares of BATS:PSEP for a total holding of 71,255. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.1.

On 02/18/2023, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September traded for a price of $30.47 per share and a market cap of $594.93Mil. The stock has returned 3.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September has a price-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

During the quarter, FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ bought 39,206 shares of BATS:BOCT for a total holding of 51,753. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.49.

On 02/18/2023, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October traded for a price of $33.4281 per share and a market cap of $226.48Mil. The stock has returned 0.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October has a price-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a price-book ratio of 3.82.

The guru established a new position worth 42,060 shares in ARCA:IOCT, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.98 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October traded for a price of $24.994 per share and a market cap of $111.85Mil. The stock has returned 0.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October has a price-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

During the quarter, FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ bought 28,644 shares of BATS:POCT for a total holding of 49,126. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.75.

On 02/18/2023, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October traded for a price of $31.3 per share and a market cap of $615.05Mil. The stock has returned 5.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October has a price-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

