HGK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

HGK Asset Management Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Jersey City, New Jersey. The company was originally established in 1983 by Jeffrey Theodore Harris, who is still with the company today acting as its Chairman, and has grown from its inception to now have an additional location in Southport, Connecticut. HGK Asset Management conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental and quantitative methodology to make its investment decisions. The company focuses on the value stocks of companies across all capitalizations and utilizes a bottom up investment approach, allocating its assets in the public equity, alternative, and fixed income markets on a global scale. HGK Asset Management invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the energy, information technology, industrials, health care, consumer discretionary, utilities and telecommunications, consumer staples, and materials sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations an average of 16.27 quarters, although the firm holds its top 10 allocations for only 1.7 quarters on average. HGK Asset Management, in the most recent quarter, has had a turnover rate of approximately 17.9%. The company now operates with 40 employees of which 16 are investment professionals. HGK Asset Management oversees over $3.1 billion in total assets under management spread across 157 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 9 that make up a minor $25 million of its managed assets. Although the company’s total number of accounts has been volatile in recent years, its total assets under management has been growing in recent years, increasing from $2.7 billion back in 2010 to its current amount today. HGK Asset Management offers a variety of strategies including its Large Cap Value, Process, Core, Process, International, and Global funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 132 stocks valued at a total of $293.00Mil. The top holdings were JPM(2.42%), JNJ(2.28%), and MET(2.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HGK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 55,046 shares in NYSE:COF, giving the stock a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.31999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Capital One Financial Corp traded for a price of $111.17 per share and a market cap of $42.39Bil. The stock has returned -26.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Capital One Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-book ratio of 0.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 36,420 shares in NYSE:EOG, giving the stock a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $118.42 per share and a market cap of $69.56Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-book ratio of 2.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 17,904-share investment in NYSE:HSY. Previously, the stock had a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $230.55 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, The Hershey Co traded for a price of $240.69 per share and a market cap of $49.36Bil. The stock has returned 21.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hershey Co has a price-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-book ratio of 14.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.51 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 34,907-share investment in NAS:TROW. Previously, the stock had a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.14 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $118.73 per share and a market cap of $26.64Bil. The stock has returned -13.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-book ratio of 3.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 28,627-share investment in ARCA:EFA. Previously, the stock had a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.45 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $71.02 per share and a market cap of $48.36Bil. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

