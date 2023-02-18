FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 262 stocks valued at a total of $9.18Bil. The top holdings were KBR(2.41%), BLDR(1.77%), and AON(1.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CTRA by 3,771,313 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.58.

On 02/18/2023, Coterra Energy Inc traded for a price of $23.4 per share and a market cap of $18.45Bil. The stock has returned 13.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LPLA by 404,108 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $233.77.

On 02/18/2023, LPL Financial Holdings Inc traded for a price of $249.99 per share and a market cap of $19.81Bil. The stock has returned 37.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-book ratio of 9.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41 and a price-sales ratio of 6.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MAT by 3,617,839 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.13.

On 02/18/2023, Mattel Inc traded for a price of $19.14 per share and a market cap of $6.78Bil. The stock has returned -23.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mattel Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC bought 2,065,244 shares of NYSE:ATI for a total holding of 3,548,206. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.27.

On 02/18/2023, ATI Inc traded for a price of $41.24 per share and a market cap of $5.34Bil. The stock has returned 66.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ATI Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-book ratio of 5.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC bought 273,195 shares of NYSE:LAD for a total holding of 328,415. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $213.69.

On 02/18/2023, Lithia Motors Inc traded for a price of $269.62 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned -15.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lithia Motors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

