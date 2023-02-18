WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Andrew J. Knuth founded Westport Asset Management in 1983. Previously, Knuth was an organizing member of the Institutional Equity Group for Lazard Freres and Company LLC.

From 1969 through 1981, Knuth was director of research for Lieber & Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dickinson College and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from New York University.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $157.00Mil. The top holdings were WTW(10.82%), SNPS(10.40%), and UHS(5.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ROG by 24,200 shares. The trade had a 3.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $155.25.

On 02/18/2023, Rogers Corp traded for a price of $148.98 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned -45.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rogers Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 23.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:UHS by 33,000 shares. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.04.

On 02/18/2023, Universal Health Services Inc traded for a price of $150.75 per share and a market cap of $10.76Bil. The stock has returned 11.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Universal Health Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:SNPS by 8,000 shares. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $313.01.

On 02/18/2023, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $354.45 per share and a market cap of $54.01Bil. The stock has returned 20.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-book ratio of 9.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.37 and a price-sales ratio of 10.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 22,650 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 24,000. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 02/18/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $94.59 per share and a market cap of $1,209.77Bil. The stock has returned -28.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:LIN by 4,000 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $313.45.

On 02/18/2023, Linde PLC traded for a price of $321.52 per share and a market cap of $158.37Bil. The stock has returned 9.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-book ratio of 3.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.51 and a price-sales ratio of 4.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.