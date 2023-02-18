AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3926 stocks valued at a total of $291.40Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.99%), AAPL(2.29%), and GOOGL(1.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in NAS:BMRN by 5,680,234 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.88.

On 02/18/2023, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc traded for a price of $108.31 per share and a market cap of $20.13Bil. The stock has returned 19.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 257.88, a price-book ratio of 4.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 89.99 and a price-sales ratio of 10.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC bought 1,482,899 shares of NYSE:CI for a total holding of 3,541,488. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.43.

On 02/18/2023, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $301.06 per share and a market cap of $89.44Bil. The stock has returned 34.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC bought 4,548,471 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 6,799,105. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.78.

On 02/18/2023, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $125.32 per share and a market cap of $115.72Bil. The stock has returned -10.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.24 and a price-sales ratio of 17.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC bought 1,608,493 shares of NAS:ISRG for a total holding of 3,349,239. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.83.

On 02/18/2023, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $238.91 per share and a market cap of $83.71Bil. The stock has returned -15.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-book ratio of 7.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.19 and a price-sales ratio of 13.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC bought 2,763,567 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 19,307,237. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.19.

On 02/18/2023, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $140.01 per share and a market cap of $330.30Bil. The stock has returned -10.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-book ratio of 7.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.94 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

