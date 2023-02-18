BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $337.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.09%), MSFT(3.54%), and JNJ(3.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 324,014-share investment in NAS:BSCM. Previously, the stock had a 2.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.21 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.16 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned -0.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:AXP by 38,620 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.17.

On 02/18/2023, American Express Co traded for a price of $177.3 per share and a market cap of $131.95Bil. The stock has returned -8.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-book ratio of 5.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC bought 36,852 shares of NYSE:ROL for a total holding of 50,058. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.85.

On 02/18/2023, Rollins Inc traded for a price of $36.3 per share and a market cap of $17.88Bil. The stock has returned 17.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rollins Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-book ratio of 14.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.61 and a price-sales ratio of 6.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 10,511 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/18/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $105.22 per share and a market cap of $192.22Bil. The stock has returned -31.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in NAS:BSCO by 33,655 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.31.

On 02/18/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.56 per share and a market cap of $3.97Bil. The stock has returned -1.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

