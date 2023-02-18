PFS INVESTMENTS INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 PRIMERICA PARKWAY DULUTH, GA 30099-0001

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 444 stocks valued at a total of $5.32Bil. The top holdings were BIL(12.22%), MBB(2.63%), and IVV(2.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PFS INVESTMENTS INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

PFS INVESTMENTS INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 2,235,890 shares. The trade had a 3.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.7.

On 02/18/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.62 per share and a market cap of $24.31Bil. The stock has returned 1.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PFS INVESTMENTS INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 274 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.56.

On 02/18/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $328.4 per share and a market cap of $312.04Bil. The stock has returned 37.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-book ratio of 30.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.29 and a price-sales ratio of 10.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, PFS INVESTMENTS INC. bought 502,927 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 1,505,543. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.59999999999999.

On 02/18/2023, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $93.84999999999999 per share and a market cap of $24.92Bil. The stock has returned -7.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, PFS INVESTMENTS INC. bought 1,141,264 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 2,329,269. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.1.

On 02/18/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $41.56 per share and a market cap of $16.50Bil. The stock has returned 4.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

PFS INVESTMENTS INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:SHYG by 968,225 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.29.

On 02/18/2023, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $41.38 per share and a market cap of $6.33Bil. The stock has returned -0.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

