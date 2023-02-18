MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3234 stocks valued at a total of $2.24Bil. The top holdings were JNJ(1.80%), AAPL(1.80%), and PG(1.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 766,473 shares. The trade had a 3.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.68000000000001.

On 02/18/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.18000000000001 per share and a market cap of $26.71Bil. The stock has returned -2.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:SHV by 326,704 shares. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.01.

On 02/18/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.13 per share and a market cap of $19.94Bil. The stock has returned 1.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:IWY by 250,276 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.06.

On 02/18/2023, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF traded for a price of $132.12 per share and a market cap of $4.91Bil. The stock has returned -12.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a price-book ratio of 9.56.

During the quarter, MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP bought 165,978 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 310,472. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/18/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.55 per share and a market cap of $2,413.64Bil. The stock has returned -9.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-book ratio of 42.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.46 and a price-sales ratio of 6.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP bought 119,864 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 143,209. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.05.

On 02/18/2023, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $131.99 per share and a market cap of $40.56Bil. The stock has returned 4.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a price-book ratio of 4.61.

