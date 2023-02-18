Graham Holdings Co recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $610.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.A(32.43%), GOOG(24.63%), and BRK.B(24.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Graham Holdings Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Graham Holdings Co reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 310,000 shares. The trade had a 4.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 02/18/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $94.59 per share and a market cap of $1,209.77Bil. The stock has returned -28.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Graham Holdings Co bought 545,000 shares of NAS:PUBM for a total holding of 1,626,811. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.68.

On 02/18/2023, PubMatic Inc traded for a price of $16.98 per share and a market cap of $892.57Mil. The stock has returned -39.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PubMatic Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-book ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

During the quarter, Graham Holdings Co bought 11,000 shares of NYSE:MKL for a total holding of 55,430. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1373.85.

On 02/18/2023, Markel Corp traded for a price of $1326.57 per share and a market cap of $17.81Bil. The stock has returned 6.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Markel Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 83.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Graham Holdings Co reduced their investment in NYSE:LUMN by 1,325,000 shares. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.22.

On 02/18/2023, Lumen Technologies Inc traded for a price of $3.93 per share and a market cap of $4.07Bil. The stock has returned -52.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lumen Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 5,846-share investment in NAS:UPST. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.34 during the quarter.

On 02/18/2023, Upstart Holdings Inc traded for a price of $18.32 per share and a market cap of $1.49Bil. The stock has returned -86.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

