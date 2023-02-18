Alan Shaw meets with East Palestine community

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2023

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan H. Shaw, president and CEO of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) visited the Village of East Palestine, Ohio today. Shaw met with community members, local leaders, and Norfolk Southern railroaders who call the area home. He also spent time with the crews working around-the-clock at the incident site. Shaw released the following statement after completing his second visit to the village in as many weeks:

Norfolk_Southern_Corporation_Logo.jpg

"I returned to East Palestine today to meet with local leaders, first responders, and a group of Norfolk Southern employees who live in the area. I started the morning walking the derailment site to see our clean-up progress first-hand. We are working closely with Ohio environmental and health agencies on the long-term plan to protect the environment and the community. We are going to do the work thoroughly, completely, and safely.

"I also went to the home of one of our Norfolk Southern railroaders who lives in East Palestine, where I talked with a group of his friends and neighbors. I appreciated the chance to hear their concerns and I asked them how Norfolk Southern could help. They want to know we are going to do the right thing for their community, and I am determined to earn their trust.

"I had a series of meetings with Mayor Conaway and several community leaders, Congressman Bill Johnson, and Fire Chief Drabick, along with several of his first responders. They are frustrated by the amount of misinformation circulating about their community and are eager to show that the air and water are safe.

"In every conversation today, I shared how deeply sorry I am this happened to their home. We are going to do the right things to help East Palestine recover and thrive again."

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL18805&sd=2023-02-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alan-shaw-meets-with-east-palestine-community-301750412.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL18805&Transmission_Id=202302182051PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL18805&DateId=20230218
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.