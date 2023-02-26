Wellness, Inclusive Camaraderie and Community Impact Take Center Stage at J.P. Morgan Run

JPMorgan Chase (

NYSE:JPM, Financial) went environment friendly earlier today, with its first corporate run in two years. This event increases camaraderie, helps to build a culture of inclusion and belonging, and bring employees together to give back to local communities. Across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, 23,000 employees participated in this Zero-Waste event.

On its tenth anniversary, the 2023 J.P. Morgan Run is one of the largest corporate employee runs in India to date. In addition to raising funds for children’s welfare and education, the Run was also a zero-waste event, which means that less than 10% of the waste generated during the event will end up as landfill waste. The event allowed participants to choose between a 5K or 10K race and offered additional categories less commonly found in venues like this – 50+ years of age and non-binary gender – leading the way in inclusive practices.

“The J.P. Morgan Run is a flagship employee event for our India franchise. It is an annual celebration of our camaraderie, a time to take action towards our personal fitness and an opportunity to pledge our support to the firm’s philanthropic efforts to support child education and welfare,” said Deepak Mangla, CEO, JPMorgan Chase Corporate Centers in India and Philippines.

This year’s theme, “Run Together,” was purposefully chosen to include employees across skill levels, from beginner to expert runners, and regardless of age and gender identification. Among the thousands who ran, there were first-time runners as well as experienced ones who have run ultra-marathons.

The event was also a platform for celebrating human connections with employees pledging their support for causes that were close to their hearts with themes at display covering disability, LGBTQ+, veterans, women and intergenerational inclusion, sustainability, wellness, camaraderie, and community impact.

The Run is supporting children’s education and welfare through its long-term partner United Way Mumbai. It will also support animal welfare as a cause through partnership with YODA, CARE and People for Animals.

ABOUT JPMORGAN CHASE IN INDIA

JPMorgan Chase & Co., one of the world’s oldest financial institutions, offers innovative financial solutions to millions of consumers, small businesses and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Our history spans over 200 years and today we are a leader in investment banking, consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management.

J.P. Morgan has been doing business in India since 1922 and has continued to grow steadily in recent years. It is a leading provider of a comprehensive range of Corporate & Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, Asset & Wealth Management, and corporate functions services and solutions. India is also home to the firm’s Corporate Centers, which services the firm’s business operations, technology, finance and research globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230219005016/en/

