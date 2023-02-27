KRISPY KREME® Drops Epic REESE'S Remix: Brand's First-Ever Spin on Salty Sweet Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme® has reunited with REESE’S on a flavor remix first for the brand – salty sweet doughnuts inspired by REESE’S Big Cup Stuffed with Potato Chips, REESE’S Big Cup Stuffed with Pretzels and REESE’S OUTRAGEOUS.

Beginning Feb. 20 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s new REESE’S Salty Sweet Dozen features three doughnuts with all-new ingredients, including pretzels, potato sticks and even salted caramel icing:

  • REESE’S Salty Sweet Crunch Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with REESE’S peanut butter Kreme™ filling, dipped in REESE’S peanut butter icing, drizzled in HERSHEY’S milk chocolate icing and topped with sea salt praline pretzels.
  • REESE’S Salty Sweet Crisp Doughnut: An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in HERSHEY’S milk chocolate icing, topped with potato sticks, a drizzle of milk chocolate icing and REESE’S peanut butter sauce plus a dollop of REESE’S peanut butter Kreme™ filling.
  • REESE’S Outrageous Doughnut: An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in HERSHEY’S milk chocolate icing, topped with Mini REESE’S PIECES, drizzled with REESE’S peanut butter sauce and salted caramel icing.

“Salty, Sweet, REESE’S and Krispy Kreme can now all be experienced in one incredible doughnut collection,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “These flavors bring out the best in each other, just like our partnership with REESE’S has over the years.”

Krispy Kreme’s REESE’S Salty Sweet Dozen is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with nearly 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

The REESE’S and HERSHEY’S trademarks and trade dresses are used under license.

