First Tier Tribunal Substantially Overturns ICO Enforcement Notice Issued Against Experian

3 hours ago
The following is a response from Experian to today’s First Tier Tribunal announcement.

Jose Luiz Rossi, Managing Director, Experian UK&I, said: “Today’s decision by the First Tier Tribunal substantially overturns the ICO’s Enforcement Notice issued against Experian in 2020. It represents a welcome development for the consumers, small businesses and charities across the UK that rely on the services provided by Experian. The Tribunal found, in contrast to the ICO’s Enforcement Notice, that the vast majority of our practices meet GDPR requirements, including the transparency that we provide consumers through our Credit Reference Agency Information Notice and our Consumer Information Portal. We are very pleased with this outcome.

“We also welcome the clarification concerning the provision of notifications to people whose data we collect solely from public records, who represent a very small percentage of our UK marketing database. We will build this into our processes in accordance with the Tribunal’s time requirement.

“We share the ICO’s goals on the need to provide transparency, maintain privacy and ensure consumers are in control of their data. As we have stated throughout these proceedings, we remain deeply committed to transparency, safeguarding privacy, and helping consumers to better understand and control the use of their data.”

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 21,700 people operating across 30 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

