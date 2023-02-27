Dow Awards Fluor Front-End Engineering and Design for its Proposed Net-Zero Ethylene and Derivatives Complex in Canada

Fluor (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was awarded a reimbursable contract by Dow to provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) and engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the world’s first net-zero carbon emissions (scope 1 and 2 carbon dioxide emissions) ethylene cracker and derivatives complex in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Canada. Fluor will book the initial FEED award in the first quarter and anticipates the additional EPCM scope will be awarded throughout 2023 pending a final investment decision by Dow’s Board of Directors.

“We commend Dow for its leadership and commitment to decarbonize its global footprint, and we are pleased to work together with the company on this important project,” said Jim Breuer, group president, Fluor’s Energy Solutions business. “Fluor’s expertise in energy transition is helping clients across industries reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency.”

Dow’s net-zero emissions ethylene cracker and derivatives complex, which is subject to approval by Dow’s Board of Directors and various regulatory agencies, would decarbonize approximately 20 percent of its global ethylene capacity while growing its polyethylene supply by about 15 percent and supporting approximately $1 billion of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) growth across the value chain by 2030.

The additional project scope to be awarded in 2023 includes integrated project management team services for the entire Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero program and EPCM services for the ethane cracker and associated utilities, power and infrastructure.

Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

