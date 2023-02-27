Cycclone Magnetic Engines Enters Work Order to Produce and Fit Y9XM Engine

ARUNDEL QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. (OTC PINK:CDBT) through controlled subsidiary Cycclone & Y Engine Developments Pty Ltd has signed a work order to manufacture, supply and fit a Y9XM new series engine into a vehicle.

Cycclone Magnetic Engines operates across 3 facilities in Australia, Arundel, Queensland (administrative, patent development and base engineering), Bangalow, New South Wales (component development and product end fitment structure) and Molendinar, Queensland (CNC precision and short run production). Work has now commenced at the Bangalow facility to meet the work order.

Cycclone Magnetic Engines open plan is to develop and manufacture a short run of 50 engines for supply testing in non-essential use. Non-essential use is identified as stationary power plants in agricultural needs such as water pumping and other areas that allow for testing with possible disruption during use.

As a dedicated engine development company, Cycclone Magnetic Engines focus is to develop, produce, test and reach the milestone of certification and compliance for market sales. Once this milestone is met, potential clients will be canvassed to seek possible end use products.

On September 30, 2022, CDBT and Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited entered into an Operating Agreement for The Amended Share Exchange Agreement giving effective control of Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited and the wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited is engaged in the development and commercialization of new geometric configuration low carbon emission engines and other clean technology solutions with a view to create technologies that improve efficiency and reduce levels of greenhouse emissions. Cycclone has shareholding, assets and interests in transport operations in Australia. Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited operations are based in Australia.

