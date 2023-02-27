Spirent and Anritsu Partner to Provide Comprehensive O-RAN Test Portfolio

Spirent+Communications+plc (LSE: SPT) and Anritsu today announced a partnership presenting a full portfolio of O-RAN testing unmatched in today’s market. This collaboration will provide O-RAN component suppliers (RU, DU, CU), system integrators, and carriers with a complete set of O-RAN solutions covering the full breadth of testing needs.

“In early Open RAN trials, performance gaps have emerged,” said Dave Garrison, Spirent’s Sr. Director of Product Management for Lifecycle Service Assurance. “The challenges with deployment range from lack of multi-vendor interoperability, inconsistent interfaces between vendors, new O-RAN vendor technology performance, and security issues. We’re excited to partner with Anritsu because our collaboration ensures that expanded testing considerations can be addressed before either O-RAN components or an end-to-end system is ready to go live.”

”Anritsu has a long history of developing products that are robust, reliable, and provide repeatable results,” said, Fumihiko Uzawa, Anritsu’s Solution Marketing Director in the IoT Test Solution Division. “We are pleased to continue our legacy into the Open RAN ecosystem by partnering with Spirent Communications and delivering solutions that will accelerate the adoption of Open RAN components. This partnership will offer a wide variety of comprehensive solutions for solving complex issues faced by the Open RAN ecosystem.”

Spirent uniquely offers emulation of all the nodes and interfaces needed to communicate with real network elements in real time and address the interoperability issues that can inhibit a successful adoption of Open RAN. This can now be done through a single user interface that simplifies and automates performance testing. Anritsu provides solutions for RF verification and conformance testing of O-RAN elements and systems, the baseline requirement for release to the market, including a new RU test solution using advanced DU emulator technology. The combination of Spirent and Anritsu working together presents a full portfolio of O-RAN testing for conformance and performance that is unmatched in the industry.

To learn more about Spirent O-RAN testing solutions visit www.spirent.com%2Fsolutions%2Fopen-ran-testing, and for information about Anritsu, visit www.anritsu.com%2F

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance, and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles, and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Corporation (www.anritsu.com) is a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 125 years. Anritsu’s philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 4,000 employees in over 90 countries. To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

