Stride Enrichment Invites Students to Tap Their True Potential Beyond the Classroom

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

A leader in education for over 20 years, Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is bringing its expertise in online education delivery into extracurriculars with the launch of Stride+Enrichment, programs for students everywhere. The web-based educational content is designed for students to cultivate skills and build their portfolios outside of the traditional classroom or club setting.

The benefits of extracurricular activities are widely known, including improved self-esteem, social-emotional learning, and academic performance. But access to quality programs is often limited by where a student lives or attends school. To address the potentially harmful lack of access to quality programs, Stride Enrichment’s more than 30 online programs in technology, creative arts, business, fitness, and more will foster learning and connection from anywhere they can get online, while providing experiences that set them up for future success.

“As today’s tech-savvy students look to expand their horizons and remain competitive in their college and career journey, Stride Enrichment will help them plan for their future,” said Karen Ghidotti, Senior Vice President for Customer Experience at Stride. “For more than two decades, Stride has helped students take learning to the next level with curriculum and programs that ignite their passions. We are excited to show more students that the potential for their future really is endless.”

Designed for students as young as kindergarten, programs will give students the space to explore their passions and create valuable additions to their resumes or portfolios. Students can connect with a range of industries, gain essential skills, find new ways to expand their horizons, and connect with peers who share their creative pursuits and interests.

Highlights of the variety of free and tuition-based programs launching this month include:

  • Presented in partnership with Wonder Media, students in Intro+to+Storytelling will learn how stories are brought to life as they go behind the scenes of the Story Maker® animation platform. Terry Thoren, the CEO of Wonder Media -- a global production team producing cause-related animated stories viewed by more than a billion people worldwide – designed Story Maker® to give all students equitable access to the skills necessary to create shareable animation stories.
  • Middle and high school students interested in making their own video games can enroll in programs that will introduce them to game design in Roblox and Scratch Coding, as well as Minecraft+Modding+Quest offered in partnership with Create & Learn. Founded by tech experts, Create & Learn is an award-winning STEM program with the mission of providing top-quality computer science education to K-12 students. The beginner-friendly Minecraft Modding Quest will introduce students in grades 3-6 to basic coding and advance towards more advanced puzzles and concepts.
  • Students who want to design outside of the gaming arena can explore design and video creation in Canva for Kids, Discovering Digital Design, or even Intro to Interior Design, where students will learn the basics of interior and environmental design and how to create visually appealing settings under the guidance of an experienced design professional.
  • Students looking to get up and moving can participate in Intro to Fitness to learn more about how to take control of their physical health, or participate in a five-week movement education, mindfulness practices, and fitness program with Fit4Life, which also givesstudents access to a library of on-demand content and lessons from PLT4M, the leader in educational fitness for grades 6-12.

Enrollment in Stride Enrichment Programs is now open. Program fees are specific to each offering, and Stride is offering a 25% discount on program enrollment for a limited time. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fstride-enrichment.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230215005005r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005005/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.