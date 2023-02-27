Philips Named a Top Place to Work on Forbes' "America's Best Large Employers" of 2023 list

Royal+Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that the company earned a spot on Forbes’ 2023 “America’s Best Large Employers” list. This is the fifth time that Philips has appeared in the ranking which is limited to 500 organizations across the country and just 15 in the Health Care Equipment & Services category.

“At Philips, our purpose is personal and everything we do is about making life better for people around the world,” said Britta Kroupa, senior vice president, head of human resources for Philips North America. “We have the best people in the industry and strive to create an inclusive, collaborative and supportive workplace where they can thrive.”

The core of Philips’ approach is to value the contributions of every individual and help them to reach their full potential. Career development, mentoring and on and offline training programs support individual growth. Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are employee-led and include more than 5,000 members in North America. ERGs provide a safe and supportive space for employees to make meaningful connections, develop skills, support key business initiatives and contribute substantially to the employee experience.

America’s Best Large Employers were selected based on an independent survey of 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family as well as share opinions on other employers within their respective industries.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2022 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com%2Fnewscenter.

