SMIRNOFF IS MAKING OVER THE MARGARITA FOR NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY - ALL THE MARGARITAS - THE MARGARETS, MARKS , MAGGIES, AND MARGES TOO

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind Crashes National Margarita Day with Sweet & Spicy Makeovers – the Cocktails and the People – in LA, Miami and Dallas

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With National Margarita Day right around the corner on February 22, Smirnoff is mixing things up, making over the classic margarita, as well as anyone named Margarita (or Margaret, Marge, Maggie, Mark or Marcus for that matter!). In honor of its signature spicy margarita, the "Tama-Rita", Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind, is crashing National Margarita Day celebrations across the country serving up a perfectly balanced sweet and spicy alternative to the classic cocktail. But the makers of the world's No. 1 Vodka isn't stopping there… Smirnoff will also serve-up sweet and spicy makeovers to spice up the occasion.

Smirnoff_Spicy_Tamarind.jpg

To celebrate bolder choices and breaking tradition, Smirnoff is teaming up with some of the hottest beauty and lifestyle influencers in LA, Miami and Dallas to help our fans 21+ show-off how they bring their sweetest, spiciest selves to the party.

"We're twisting things up and making over America's No. 1 cocktail – the margarita – for National Margarita Day," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America brand leader, Smirnoff. "We want people to know, YES, you can make a margarita with vodka, and with Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind you can make a delicious margarita with that perfect blend of sweet, tangy and spicy we all crave in our cocktails."

The perfect pairing for Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind cocktails? Deliciously sweet & spicy bites with a side of the hottest beats. That's what's on the menu at each pop-up experience. To learn more about how Smirnoff is taking over National Margarita Day, reach out to [email protected].

Originally made popular in Mexico, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind first rolled out in US markets in 2020, quickly becoming a go-to for any sweet or spicy celebration. Next up for the variant? Launching the brand's ¡Living Locura! campaign – more details to come.

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind has 35% alcohol by volume (ABV) and a suggested retail price of $12.99 for a 750ml bottle. To find out if Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind is available near you, visit smirnoff.com. Fans celebrating National Margarita Day at home can also get in on the fun with the signature Tama-Rita cocktail recipe:

RECIPE

  • 1.5 oz Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind
  • 0.75 oz Lime Juice
  • 0.75 oz Real Agave Syrup
  • 0.5 oz Curaçao
  • Tajín Rim, Lime Wheel & Jalapeño Garnish

METHOD

  • Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a service glass over fresh ice. Garnish & serve.

When making over your margarita for National Margarita Day the Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind way, please remember to always drink responsibly.

About SMIRNOFF
Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, serving as a catalyst to revolutionize drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Nicole Anastasi
DIAGEO
[email protected]
704-796-9992

TAYLOR
[email protected]

Smirnoff_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY18517&sd=2023-02-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smirnoff-is-making-over-the-margarita-for-national-margarita-day--all-the-margaritas--the-margarets-marks--maggies-and-marges-too-301750405.html

SOURCE SMIRNOFF

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY18517&Transmission_Id=202302200900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY18517&DateId=20230220
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.