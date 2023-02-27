Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) published today its 2022+Sustainability+Report. The report uses the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, along with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and select Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards to report Zurn Elkay’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and performance for the year.

The report highlights Zurn Elkay’s progress on previously announced ESG targets while also announcing seven additional time-bound ESG targets that help to provide even greater transparency and accountability. These newly established goals aim to further improve the company’s supplier diversity, air emissions, waste reduction, plastic bottle elimination, engineering and research and development (R&D) spending and Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR).

“We are not only firmly on track to meet our initial set of ESG targets, but we have also built on that strong foundation by adding new goals and targets that will enhance our positive impact as a pure-play water company,” said Todd A. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. “Our ESG progress and our focus are guided by our commitment to simply Do the Right Thing.”

Significant accomplishments noted in the report include Zurn Elkay’s progress on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the completion of several electricity and natural gas reduction projects in 2022. Additionally, the launch of energy reduction audits at our key facilities will identify opportunities for significant energy reduction improvements to meet the company’s 2024 targets. The report also describes the development of Zurn Elkay’s first product lifecycle analysis (LCA) to document the end-to-end environmental impact of Elkay branded U.S.-made stainless steel sinks. To reinforce its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Zurn Elkay added new partnerships with organizations to increase diversity in its recruiting process, created a new cross-functional Supplier Diversity Council to enhance the diversity of its supplier base, and quadrupled the number of employee resource groups available to associates to support belonging and inclusion at Zurn Elkay. The report presents a combined view of legacy Zurn and the newly acquired Elkay business, to provide readers a view into the combined Zurn Elkay business.

“Sustainability has always been central to Zurn Elkay’s mission and values,” said David C. Longren, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Board Member and Chair of the ESG Committee. “As part of our continuous improvement commitment, we have refined our strategy to further embed ESG principles across all levels of the company. While, at the same time, conversations with stakeholders and our ongoing review of the evolving globally recognized reporting standards helped us enhance the content of this year’s sustainability report. We’re proud of our work and to provide even more transparency into our dedicated ESG efforts.”

Protecting Students from Lead in Drinking Water

The 2022 sustainability report also details Zurn Elkay’s efforts to protect children from the dangers of lead in U.S. drinking water. The EPA has set the maximum contaminant level goal for lead in drinking water at zero because lead can be harmful to human health even at low exposure levels yet, according to one report, an estimated 13 million U.S. children attend schools with elevated levels of lead in drinking water.

Zurn Elkay filtered bottle filling stations provide students with safer hydration. The sustainability report details several ways that Zurn Elkay helped address the lead crisis in the U.S. last year, including the donation of water bottle fillers to schools, community centers and other places where children congregate.

For more information on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions 2022 ESG efforts, visit the company’s Sustainability+website, as well as the Zurn Elkay Water Solutions 2022+Sustainability+Report.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Named one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies+2023 by Newsweek and Statista, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI and is a growth-oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures, and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, hydration, human safety, and the environment. The Zurn Elkay product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces. Visit www.zurn-elkay.com for additional information about the Company.

