IBM Recognized by Anthem Awards for $5 Million Grant To Prepare Schools for Growing Ransomware Threat

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / IBM is proud to be recognized by the Anthem Awards for its IBM Security Preparedness Grant and the effort to help prepare schools for the threat of cyberattacks.

IBM has awarded 6 grants to U.S. K-12 public school districts in the Untied States. A four-part pilot project is also underway with grant recipients in Brazil, Costa Rica, Ireland, and United Arab Emirates.

The grants sponsor IBM Service Corps teams to help districts proactively prepare for and respond to cyber threats with incident response plans, ransomware playbooks, updating technology, cybersecurity training for school communities, and more.

In addition to six school districts in the U.S., 2022 grant recipients include schools in Ireland and the United Arab Emirates.

  • City of Dublin Educational Training Board in Ireland
  • Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in United Arab Emirates
  • Cupertino Union School District in Sunnyvale, CA
  • Rossville Cons. School District in Rossville, IN
  • East China School District in East China, MI
  • Newburgh Enlarged City School District in Newburgh, NY
  • Goffstown School District in Goffstown, NH
  • Prince William Country Public Schools in Manassas, VA

Learn more here

279ff98e-99c2-4b64-9663-b1ac5c7fbdb2.jpeg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: IBM



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739966/IBM-Recognized-by-Anthem-Awards-for-5-Million-Grant-To-Prepare-Schools-for-Growing-Ransomware-Threat

img.ashx?id=739966

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.