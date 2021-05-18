Life Time, The Largest Provider of Permanent Pickleball Courts, Hosting and Presenting Nine Pro Pickleball Tournaments Nationwide in 2023

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 20, 2023

As Life Time continues growing its pickleball presence, tournaments come as result of strategic alliances with the Professional Pickleball Association and Major League Pickleball

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the country's largest owner and operator of pickleball courts across its network of more than 160 luxury athletic country clubs, is bringing nine tournaments with thousands of players and spectators to its locations across the nation as the sport continues "pickling" up in popularity. Both Major League Pickleball (MLP) and the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) tournaments will take place at five destinations in 2023 beginning in Lakeville, Minn. and ending in San Clemente, Calif.

Life Time has quickly become the country's premier pickleball tournament location of choice given its robust offerings for pros, players and spectators alike. According to a recent report from the Association of Pickleball Professionals, more than 36.5 million people played pickleball at least once from August 2021 to August 2022. Life Time now has nearly 500 permanent courts across its portfolio.

The full listing of confirmed tournaments at Life Time athletic country clubs so far in 2023 are:

"Each of these tournaments will bring thousands of players and spectators to our athletic country clubs and further cement Life Time as the go-to destination for the fastest growing sport in America," said Ajay Pant, Life Time's Vice President of Racquet Sports. "We relish our alliance with Major League Pickleball and the PPA to continue elevating this sport."

Life Time is also hosting another wave of its own Pickleball Classic Tournaments for members in February and March. These tournaments will be hosted at more than 60 of its clubs nationwide in partnership with Guaranteed Rate, Best Day Brewing and OS1st.

Since early 2022, Life Time has constructed indoor and outdoor pickleball courts at a rate of five new permanent courts each week – many with viewing areas, stadium seating, and social lounges. Life Time now has nearly 500 courts, intending to exceed 1,000 by the end of 2024. Life Time is the largest owner and operator of both pickleball and tennis courts.

About Life Time®, Inc.
Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

