Republic Services Is Rolling Out Industry's First Fully Integrated Electric Recycling and Waste Trucks

5 hours ago
PHOENIX, Feb. 20, 2023

Expects EVs to represent half of new truck purchases by 2028

PHOENIX, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, today announced plans to significantly scale its electric truck fleet through a long-term deal with Oshkosh Corporation. It will begin operating two fully integrated electric recycling and waste truck prototypes this fall, and expects EVs to represent half of its new truck purchases in the next five years.

Republic operates the country's fifth largest vocational fleet with 17,000 trucks, with electric collection trucks currently operating in two states. The Company has made the industry's largest commitment to fleet electrification through a multi-supplier vendor strategy. Oshkosh's McNeilus business unit is one of Republic's longtime providers of recycling and waste collection truck bodies.

Republic provided insights to Oshkosh engineers regarding operational, safety and ergonomic features for the truck. The chassis and body are designed as a single unit, maximizing interior space and creating a unique, streamlined exterior. Safety features include an enlarged windshield for improved visibility, 360-degree cameras, lane-departure sensors and automated braking.

"As the operator of 17,000 trucks, Republic Services is uniquely positioned to advance decarbonization through our commitment to electrification, delivering meaningful environmental and economic benefits," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "Our engagement with Oshkosh on the truck of the future will accelerate the transition of our fleet while providing advanced safety features and technology. We'll continue to invest in innovations that will help reduce emissions, benefit the environment and help our customers meet their own sustainability goals."

"We are pleased Republic sees the value in this first-of-its kind integrated, electric refuse collection vehicle," said John Pfeifer, president and chief executive officer of Oshkosh Corporation. "We are like-minded in our commitment to electrification, active safety and advancing sustainability initiatives in communities around the world to make a difference in people's lives."

Two automated side-load prototypes for residential collections will hit the road in Phoenix this fall, with additional vehicles planned in 2024 for locations including Santa Ana and Carlsbad, Calif., and the Portland, Ore., area.

The recycling and waste collection business is well-suited for electric vehicles, with trucks operating consistent routes and returning to a base to recharge overnight. This new truck leverages Republic's environmental services leadership and Oshkosh's experience with purpose-built heavy-duty EVs, including fire trucks, aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles, defense vehicles, access equipment and concrete placement vehicles.

Republic Services is putting sustainability in action through industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and decarbonization. The Company set a goal to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 and is the only U.S. environmental services provider to have its emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

