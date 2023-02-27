Young Women in Illinois Can Apply to Build, Race Electric-Powered Racecars in ComEd EV Rally

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With Women’s History Month just around the corner, ComEd is excited to announce the return of its signature science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program for future women’s history-makers, the ComEd+EV+Rally. Young women in Illinois can now apply to participate in the annual summer event, a competition that challenges teen girls to build and race high-tech, electric-powered go-carts. This year, ComEd is increasing the number of participants to 45, from 30 last year, who will work with women from ComEd to explore career pathways in STEM.

The application is open to any female Illinois resident between the ages of 13 and 18. Applications are available at ComEdEVRally.com; the application period will close on Thursday, June 1.

“ComEd is committed to improving the representation of women and people of color in the STEM fields, and we are excited to connect these driven young women with leaders throughout ComEd who are looking to inspire the next generation of the STEM workforce,” said %3Cb%3EMichelle+Blaise%3C%2Fb%3E, senior vice president of technical services at ComEd. “The future depends on these STEM leaders to develop and champion clean energy technology, fight the effects of climate change and support transportation electrification—and this program is sure to spark the interest of these young women.”

Selected participants will work and learn from ComEd mentors, connect with peers from other communities and apply their STEM knowledge while building an electric vehicle (EV). The program will culminate with a once-in-a-lifetime experience as participants race their vehicles at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago on Saturday, July 29. Every participant will receive a $2,000 scholarship upon completion of the program.

The increased adoption of EVs will play a large role in the clean energy future, enabling carbon-reductions and air pollution while creating economic opportunity. ComEd’s recently proposed+multi-year+plans include a variety of investments to enable transportation electrification, which align with the state’s goal of putting 1 million EVs on Illinois’ roads by 2030. This program will give participants first-hand experience with EVs and educate them on the value of zero-emissions vehicles that represent the future of cleaner transportation.

ComEd representatives will be onsite at the Chicago+Auto+Show+during+Family+Day+on+Monday%2C+Feb.+20, to speak with interested participants and begin collecting applications for this summer program.

Today, women make up 50 percent of the workforce, yet hold only 27 percent of jobs in STEM fields in Illinois, according to a study by the Illinois Science & Technology Coalition. To help diversify the future STEM workforce, ComEd supports a variety of programs throughout the year designed to increase minority representation in STEM, including ComEd+STEM+Labs and Create+a+Spark.

Learn more about this program at ComEdEVRally.com.

Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), the nation’s leading competitive energy provider, with approximately 10 million customers. ComEd provides service to approximately 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit %3Ci%3EComEd.com%3C%2Fi%3E, and connect with the company on %3Ci%3EFacebook%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ETwitter%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EInstagram%3C%2Fi%3E and %3Ci%3EYouTube%3C%2Fi%3E.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230220005176r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230220005176/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.