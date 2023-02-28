NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) ( ISPO) between May 11, 2022 and December 15, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (collectively, the “Non-Reliance Periods”) included in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the Non-Reliance Periods, could no longer be relied upon; (ii) the Quarterly Reports could no longer be relied upon due to the incorrect application of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) with respect to the assessment of right-of-use assets and liabilities, resulting in an understatement of both right-of-use assets and total lease liabilities of approximately 9% for each of the Non-Reliance Periods resulting in an understatement of total assets and total liabilities by approximately 5% for each of the Non-Reliance periods, and due to property-related and other expenses being under accrued in the first quarter, and over accrued in the second quarter, resulting in cost of revenue being understated by approximately 1% and overstated by approximately 5% in the first and second quarter, respectively (similarly, any previously issued or filed reports, press releases, earnings releases, and investor presentations or other communications describing the Company’s condensed consolidated unaudited financial statements and other related financial information covering the Non-Reliance Periods should no longer be relied upon); (iii) the Company was not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (the with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the required due date; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Inspirato should contact the Firm prior to the April 17, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .