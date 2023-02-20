Seaport Global Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $29.00Mil. The top holdings were VMW(2.44%), DHR(2.30%), and AAPL(2.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Seaport Global Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Seaport Global Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ELF by 9,451 shares. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.1.

On 02/20/2023, e.l.f. Beauty Inc traded for a price of $73.65000000000001 per share and a market cap of $3.93Bil. The stock has returned 176.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 86.65, a price-book ratio of 10.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.63 and a price-sales ratio of 8.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Seaport Global Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CTAS by 566 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.43.

On 02/20/2023, Cintas Corp traded for a price of $444.1 per share and a market cap of $45.13Bil. The stock has returned 21.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cintas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-book ratio of 13.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Seaport Global Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:EXEL by 9,472 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.32.

On 02/20/2023, Exelixis Inc traded for a price of $17.49 per share and a market cap of $5.67Bil. The stock has returned -4.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exelixis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-book ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Seaport Global Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ENPH by 968 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $269.72.

On 02/20/2023, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $204.99 per share and a market cap of $27.98Bil. The stock has returned 38.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 74.00, a price-book ratio of 33.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 53.17 and a price-sales ratio of 12.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Seaport Global Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BILI by 7,128 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.77.

On 02/20/2023, Bilibili Inc traded for a price of $22.05 per share and a market cap of $8.90Bil. The stock has returned -39.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bilibili Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

