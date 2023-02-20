Twenty Acre Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

790 NEWTOWN YARDLEY ROAD NEWTOWN, PA 18940

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $82.00Mil. The top holdings were ATVI(9.75%), PDD(7.37%), and UBER(7.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Twenty Acre Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 537,700 shares in NYSE:YMM, giving the stock a 3.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.71 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd traded for a price of $7 per share and a market cap of $7.76Bil. The stock has returned -27.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.25 and a price-sales ratio of 8.03.

Twenty Acre Capital LP reduced their investment in NYSE:PSTG by 108,700 shares. The trade had a 2.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.27.

On 02/20/2023, Pure Storage Inc traded for a price of $30.48 per share and a market cap of $9.22Bil. The stock has returned 16.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pure Storage Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 823.78, a price-book ratio of 10.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 36.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 60.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought 175,600 shares of NYSE:XPEV for a total holding of 421,100. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.53.

On 02/20/2023, XPeng Inc traded for a price of $9.529999999999999 per share and a market cap of $8.16Bil. The stock has returned -75.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XPeng Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

Twenty Acre Capital LP reduced their investment in NYSE:UBER by 89,300 shares. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.63.

On 02/20/2023, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $34.77 per share and a market cap of $69.35Bil. The stock has returned -2.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Twenty Acre Capital LP reduced their investment in NYSE:CPNG by 117,400 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.29.

On 02/20/2023, Coupang Inc traded for a price of $15.77 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned -32.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coupang Inc has a price-book ratio of 12.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -81.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.