WealthPlan Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 387 stocks valued at a total of $1.43Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.71%), BRK.B(2.91%), and VTI(2.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WealthPlan Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

WealthPlan Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVOL by 965,195 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.11.

On 02/20/2023, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation Hedge ETF traded for a price of $21.42 per share and a market cap of $869.03Mil. The stock has returned -14.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 961,494 shares in ARCA:HEQT, giving the stock a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.6 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Simplify Hedged Equity ETF traded for a price of $23.54 per share and a market cap of $90.63Mil. The stock has returned -2.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

WealthPlan Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SRLN by 381,045 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.44.

On 02/20/2023, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $41.84 per share and a market cap of $5.99Bil. The stock has returned -2.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WealthPlan Investment Management, LLC bought 97,030 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 103,080. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 02/20/2023, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $151.31 per share and a market cap of $267.59Bil. The stock has returned 8.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-book ratio of 16.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WealthPlan Investment Management, LLC bought 259,671 shares of ARCA:SCHP for a total holding of 280,101. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.57.

On 02/20/2023, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $52.3 per share and a market cap of $13.60Bil. The stock has returned -7.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

