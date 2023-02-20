Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $264.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOGL(6.00%), XP(5.91%), and BRK.B(4.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 174,173 shares. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.43000000000001.

On 02/20/2023, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $80.31999999999999 per share and a market cap of $149.94Bil. The stock has returned -5.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-book ratio of 5.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07 and a price-sales ratio of 7.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 176,837-share investment in NYSE:OXY. Previously, the stock had a 2.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.01000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $60.73 per share and a market cap of $55.20Bil. The stock has returned 53.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-book ratio of 2.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 56,557-share investment in NYSE:CVX. Previously, the stock had a 2.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.51 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $162.85 per share and a market cap of $314.89Bil. The stock has returned 26.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought 11,036 shares of NYSE:TMO for a total holding of 32,572. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $559.63.

On 02/20/2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $559.7 per share and a market cap of $219.51Bil. The stock has returned 3.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-book ratio of 4.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.56 and a price-sales ratio of 4.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced their investment in NYSE:TDG by 8,567 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $596.6900000000001.

On 02/20/2023, TransDigm Group Inc traded for a price of $743.97 per share and a market cap of $40.62Bil. The stock has returned 15.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransDigm Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.12 and a price-sales ratio of 7.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

