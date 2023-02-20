Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 129 stocks valued at a total of $596.00Mil. The top holdings were VRT(5.35%), ULTA(5.08%), and BCO(4.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HUGS by 1,610,208 shares. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.84.

On 02/20/2023, USHG Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.05 per share and a market cap of $358.63Mil. The stock has returned -2.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, USHG Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-book ratio of 1.32 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -131.38.

The guru sold out of their 358,054-share investment in NYSE:THS. Previously, the stock had a 2.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.85 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Treehouse Foods Inc traded for a price of $48.81 per share and a market cap of $2.74Bil. The stock has returned 16.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Treehouse Foods Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 473,812 shares in NYSE:AVTR, giving the stock a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.79 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Avantor Inc traded for a price of $24.54 per share and a market cap of $16.55Bil. The stock has returned -28.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avantor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-book ratio of 3.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 319,628-share investment in NYSE:UNVR. Previously, the stock had a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.11 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Univar Solutions Inc traded for a price of $34.69 per share and a market cap of $5.66Bil. The stock has returned 17.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Univar Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC bought 79,958 shares of NAS:HSIC for a total holding of 255,320. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.28.

On 02/20/2023, Henry Schein Inc traded for a price of $83.14 per share and a market cap of $10.96Bil. The stock has returned -1.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Henry Schein Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-book ratio of 3.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

