BROOKFIELD Corp /ON/ recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 568 stocks valued at a total of $26.55Bil. The top holdings were CQP(21.77%), BN(15.63%), and BEP(6.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BROOKFIELD Corp /ON/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 32,583,973 shares in NYSE:BAM, giving the stock a 3.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.09 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd traded for a price of $35.1 per share and a market cap of $14.46Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.55 and a price-sales ratio of 7.32.

The guru sold out of their 2,637,922-share investment in NYSE:D. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.8 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $58.7 per share and a market cap of $48.91Bil. The stock has returned -22.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, BROOKFIELD Corp /ON/ bought 705,917 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 2,011,383. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.78.

On 02/20/2023, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $125.32 per share and a market cap of $115.72Bil. The stock has returned -10.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.16 and a price-sales ratio of 17.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BROOKFIELD Corp /ON/ reduced their investment in NYSE:VST by 3,405,173 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.14.

On 02/20/2023, Vistra Corp traded for a price of $22.96 per share and a market cap of $9.14Bil. The stock has returned 10.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.59 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 1,029,156-share investment in NYSE:SWX. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.01000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc traded for a price of $65.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $4.37Bil. The stock has returned 1.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 29.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

