Bares Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $2.63Bil. The top holdings were SQ(15.81%), WDAY(15.15%), and IBKR(8.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bares Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bares Capital Management, Inc. bought 1,020,350 shares of NAS:RDFN for a total holding of 20,904,271. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.24.

On 02/20/2023, Redfin Corp traded for a price of $8.42 per share and a market cap of $915.66Mil. The stock has returned -70.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Redfin Corp has a price-book ratio of 8.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Bares Capital Management, Inc. bought 65,467 shares of NAS:PEGA for a total holding of 5,550,701. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.24.

On 02/20/2023, Pegasystems Inc traded for a price of $48.23 per share and a market cap of $3.98Bil. The stock has returned -41.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pegasystems Inc has a price-book ratio of 30.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -32.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Bares Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ATRO by 148,096 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.3.

On 02/20/2023, Astronics Corp traded for a price of $14.59 per share and a market cap of $469.88Mil. The stock has returned 3.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Astronics Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -346.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Bares Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:W by 2,057,420 shares. The trade had a 3.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.85.

On 02/20/2023, Wayfair Inc traded for a price of $51.79 per share and a market cap of $5.55Bil. The stock has returned -60.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wayfair Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Bares Capital Management, Inc. bought 716,680 shares of NAS:ETSY for a total holding of 1,543,233. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.06.

On 02/20/2023, Etsy Inc traded for a price of $129.68 per share and a market cap of $16.30Bil. The stock has returned -1.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Etsy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.01 and a price-sales ratio of 7.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

