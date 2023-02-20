1832 Asset Management L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 878 stocks valued at a total of $48.65Bil. The top holdings were RY(3.56%), TD(3.18%), and MSFT(2.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought 5,390 shares of NAS:ESLT for a total holding of 2,243,990. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.04.

On 02/20/2023, Elbit Systems Ltd traded for a price of $164.38 per share and a market cap of $7.21Bil. The stock has returned -5.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elbit Systems Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-book ratio of 2.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought 408,700 shares of NYSE:SKE for a total holding of 3,925,000. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.32.

On 02/20/2023, Skeena Resources Ltd traded for a price of $5.37 per share and a market cap of $409.37Mil. The stock has returned -48.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skeena Resources Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.13 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.33.

During the quarter, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought 11,936 shares of NYSE:BRDG for a total holding of 1,538,601. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.05.

On 02/20/2023, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc traded for a price of $14.74 per share and a market cap of $482.90Mil. The stock has returned -24.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:CB by 1,773,718 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.89.

On 02/20/2023, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $210.61 per share and a market cap of $87.32Bil. The stock has returned 5.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought 632,936 shares of NYSE:HUM for a total holding of 762,136. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $486.43.

On 02/20/2023, Humana Inc traded for a price of $510.14 per share and a market cap of $63.75Bil. The stock has returned 20.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

