Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) announced today the appointment of Tim Bettington as the company’s executive vice president Corporate Strategy and Market Development. He will join Elanco’s executive committee on March 20.

As Elanco shifts from the separation and stand up of the independent company and the integration of the Bayer Animal Health acquisition to an increasing focus on delivering its next era of innovation and growth, Bettington’s expertise complements the company’s existing commercial leadership team. In his role, Bettington will be responsible for corporate strategy and market development, focused on launch readiness and preparing Elanco for a historic innovation window, while also driving growth initiatives for 2025 and beyond.

“At Elanco, we have continued to build a team and capabilities to fuel what I believe is one of the most exciting long-term value propositions in the industry. Our commercial leadership team is positioned to drive execution, grow market share and launch with excellence as we enter Elanco’s next era of innovation,” says Jeff Simmons, president and CEO at Elanco. “Adding Tim to the team with his expertise launching some of the most successful blockbusters in our industry and building next level customer demand generation capabilities is a direct signal of the progress and potential of our pipeline. Launching this historic window of innovation with excellence is our top priority and he will be a great addition to our existing lead team as we further our commercial excellence efforts.”

Bettington is a recognized animal health leader with more than 25 years of experience across both livestock and pet health, beginning in his native country Australia, the U.S. and across Europe. Tim has built some of the industry’s most successful portfolios and overseen some of the most significant commercial businesses in animal health. Bettington most recently served as executive vice president and president, U.S. Operations and Global Customer Experience at Zoetis where he led the company’s rapid pet health growth and drove expansive market penetration for new innovation. Prior to Zoetis, he served as North American Region Head of Commercial Operations for Boehringer Ingelheim’s animal health business. In that role, Bettington had oversight for the Pet Veterinary, Pet OTC, Cattle, Swine, Equine and Poultry businesses. In roles at Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim and Novartis Animal Health, Bettington developed deep expertise in sales excellence, product launch, strategy and business integration.

“As I considered the next step in my career journey, Elanco was the obvious choice. Elanco has long been known for its special, purpose-driven culture and drive to advocate on customer’s greatest challenges – creating some of the strongest customer relationships in the industry,” Bettington said. “When you combine that with the strength of Elanco’s pipeline, I believe they’re also now the company with the greatest potential for long-term value creation. I’m excited about the way my experience can help Elanco achieve this success.”

Bettington holds a bachelor's degree in Agriculture from Western Sydney University and a master's degree in Marketing Management from the Macquarie Graduate School of Management in Sydney.

