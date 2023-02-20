ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

AllianceBernstein can be traced back to 1967 and 1971, when the two companies that make up the firm today were created. Sanford C. Bernstein, the name of the company as well as the founder, was created in 1967 as a private securities firm. Alliance Capital was founded in 1971 through the merger that occurred with the investment management sector of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, Inc. and the investment advisory division of Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. When Sanford C, Bernstein and Alliance Capital merged in 2000, the current AllianceBernstein would be created. This merger would be a synergetic acquisition that would allow the new company to utilize both “Alliance Capital’s expertise in growth equity as well as corporate fixed-income investing, and its family of retail mutual funds” and “Bernstein’s expertise in value equity and tax-exempt fixed-income management, as well as its private client business.” AllianceBernstein is related to both the French Insurance and Investment Bank AXA and AllianceBernstein Holding, with the former owning an approximate two-thirds of the company and the holding company owning the latter third. AllianceBernstein’s global headquarters are in New York city and the company has 46 locations worldwide in 22 countries. With over 3500 employees, the company is now approaching half a trillion in assets under management. Institutional assets make up about half of its total assets under management, with AllianceBernstein providing investment services and solutions for institutions across the globe. The retail distributions sector of the company, which focuses more on financial and individual investors, provide a variety of solutions and research tools that cover mutual funds, retirement saving, managed accounts, and insurance services, among others. AllianceBernstein also has subsidiaries such as Bernstein Wealth Management and Bernstein Research that provide investment and wealth planning services for high net worth clients and perform sell-side research and brokerage services, respectively.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3260 stocks valued at a total of $220.93Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.37%), UNH(2.52%), and V(2.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. bought 2,678,614 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 2,894,163. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 02/20/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $235.31 per share and a market cap of $60.92Bil. The stock has returned -11.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a price-book ratio of 8.71.

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:NKE by 5,318,582 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.65.

On 02/20/2023, Nike Inc traded for a price of $124.84 per share and a market cap of $193.57Bil. The stock has returned -11.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-book ratio of 12.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:QCOM by 4,251,817 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.39.

On 02/20/2023, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $127.72 per share and a market cap of $142.41Bil. The stock has returned -21.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-book ratio of 7.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. bought 4,233,321 shares of NAS:CPRT for a total holding of 17,987,614. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.54.

On 02/20/2023, Copart Inc traded for a price of $68.40000000000001 per share and a market cap of $32.58Bil. The stock has returned 9.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-book ratio of 6.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.99 and a price-sales ratio of 9.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:META by 3,018,837 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 02/20/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $172.88 per share and a market cap of $448.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.