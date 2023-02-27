Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on May 5, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2023. 2023 marks the 47th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life’s most essential resource. From our residential and business water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2022 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

