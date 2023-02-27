The American+Water+Charitable+Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, recently announced that the American River Parkway Foundation has been awarded a STEM (science, technology, education, math) Education Grant, supporting communities served by California American Water.

“California American Water is pleased to support American River Parkway Foundation’s River Bend Outdoor Education Site to provide hands-on STEM education to fourth through seventh graders from Title 1 schools in Sacramento County,” said Kevin Tilden, President of California American Water. “We believe pairing STEM education with the power of spending time in nature will have a lasting impact on participating students.”

The STEM Education Grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. American River Parkway Foundation is among three grantees in the state of California and has been awarded $10,000 to cover the cost of participating in the River Bend Outdoor Education Site for underserved students Sacramento County.

“The River Bend Outdoor Education Site allows the American River Parkway Foundation to inspire the next generation through STEM education to conserve and nurture the Parkway,” said Dianna Poggetto, executive director of American River Parkway Foundation. “With the help of the generous funding from American Water Charitable Foundation, we can provide more than 400 students from Title 1 schools in Sacramento County with this unique learning opportunity of education in nature.”

