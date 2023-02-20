SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management is a private investment management firm that was founded in 1982. The company began with its Free Cash Flow Value methodology and would introduce more strategies beginning in the 1990s. In 1995, Systematic Financial Management would acquire Systematic Financial management and would continue introducing new strategies into the 2000s. Systematic Financial Management currently has over $13 billion in total assets under management spread across 710 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although its total number of accounts has been on the decline in recent years, its total assets under management has increased significantly from $6.2 billion to over twice that amount today. Systematic Financial Management utilizes a fundamental and quantitative analysis and a bottom up stock picking approach to make its investment decisions, investing with an emphasis on the financial and services sectors, each making up over a fifth of its total investment allocations, and also includes health care, utilities, and basic materials sectors, among others, to a lesser degree. It is currently based out of Teaneck, New Jersey and has addition offices in California and Florida, operating as a subsidiary of Affiliated Managers Group, acting as a sub-advisor to two mutual funds on the AMG Fund platform. Titan Nj Lp Holdings currently has the majority ownership in the company with a controlling hold with the remaining ownership split amongst Eoin Emerson Middaugh, McCreesh Holdings, K. Burgess Holdings, Mushock Holdings, and various key executives and other holding companies. The majority of its clients are individuals, which alone makes up over half of its client base, and also includes pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, corporations or other businesses, pooled investment vehicles, investment companies, charities, high net worth individuals, and insurance companies, among others, in order of decreasing clientele. The company’s funds are split amongst Catalyst Value, including its SMID Cap and Small Cap Values, Free Cash Flow Value, including its SMID and Small Cap Value Free Cash Flow, and Disciplined Value, including its Small Cap and International strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 245 stocks valued at a total of $3.04Bil. The top holdings were FCNCA(2.96%), MGY(2.06%), and CCRN(1.68%).

During the quarter, SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 1,386 shares of NAS:VLGEA for a total holding of 592,388. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.74.

On 02/20/2023, Village Super Market Inc traded for a price of $22.96 per share and a market cap of $333.21Mil. The stock has returned 5.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Village Super Market Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.42 and a price-sales ratio of 0.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 1,231,246 shares of NYSE:EHAB for a total holding of 1,464,808. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.21.

On 02/20/2023, Enhabit Inc traded for a price of $15.65 per share and a market cap of $776.53Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enhabit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:FCNCA by 17,339 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $781.25.

On 02/20/2023, First Citizens BancShares Inc traded for a price of $761.5 per share and a market cap of $11.00Bil. The stock has returned -0.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Citizens BancShares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 93,738 shares of NAS:NWE for a total holding of 838,050. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.9.

On 02/20/2023, NorthWestern Corp traded for a price of $58.48 per share and a market cap of $3.49Bil. The stock has returned 3.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NorthWestern Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 38.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 388,755 shares of NAS:INVA for a total holding of 1,838,741. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.71.

On 02/20/2023, Innoviva Inc traded for a price of $12.42 per share and a market cap of $866.71Mil. The stock has returned -37.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Innoviva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

