SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP Buys 4, Sells 1 in 4th Quarter

Author's Avatar
insider
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Systematic Financial Management is a private investment management firm that was founded in 1982. The company began with its Free Cash Flow Value methodology and would introduce more strategies beginning in the 1990s. In 1995, Systematic Financial Management would acquire Systematic Financial management and would continue introducing new strategies into the 2000s. Systematic Financial Management currently has over $13 billion in total assets under management spread across 710 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although its total number of accounts has been on the decline in recent years, its total assets under management has increased significantly from $6.2 billion to over twice that amount today. Systematic Financial Management utilizes a fundamental and quantitative analysis and a bottom up stock picking approach to make its investment decisions, investing with an emphasis on the financial and services sectors, each making up over a fifth of its total investment allocations, and also includes health care, utilities, and basic materials sectors, among others, to a lesser degree. It is currently based out of Teaneck, New Jersey and has addition offices in California and Florida, operating as a subsidiary of Affiliated Managers Group, acting as a sub-advisor to two mutual funds on the AMG Fund platform. Titan Nj Lp Holdings currently has the majority ownership in the company with a controlling hold with the remaining ownership split amongst Eoin Emerson Middaugh, McCreesh Holdings, K. Burgess Holdings, Mushock Holdings, and various key executives and other holding companies. The majority of its clients are individuals, which alone makes up over half of its client base, and also includes pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, corporations or other businesses, pooled investment vehicles, investment companies, charities, high net worth individuals, and insurance companies, among others, in order of decreasing clientele. The company’s funds are split amongst Catalyst Value, including its SMID Cap and Small Cap Values, Free Cash Flow Value, including its SMID and Small Cap Value Free Cash Flow, and Disciplined Value, including its Small Cap and International strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 245 stocks valued at a total of $3.04Bil. The top holdings were FCNCA(2.96%), MGY(2.06%), and CCRN(1.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Village Super Market Inc


During the quarter, SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 1,386 shares of NAS:VLGEA for a total holding of 592,388. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.74.

On 02/20/2023, Village Super Market Inc traded for a price of $22.96 per share and a market cap of $333.21Mil. The stock has returned 5.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Village Super Market Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.42 and a price-sales ratio of 0.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Enhabit Inc


During the quarter, SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 1,231,246 shares of NYSE:EHAB for a total holding of 1,464,808. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.21.

On 02/20/2023, Enhabit Inc traded for a price of $15.65 per share and a market cap of $776.53Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enhabit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

First Citizens BancShares Inc


SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:FCNCA by 17,339 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $781.25.

On 02/20/2023, First Citizens BancShares Inc traded for a price of $761.5 per share and a market cap of $11.00Bil. The stock has returned -0.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Citizens BancShares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NorthWestern Corp


During the quarter, SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 93,738 shares of NAS:NWE for a total holding of 838,050. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.9.

On 02/20/2023, NorthWestern Corp traded for a price of $58.48 per share and a market cap of $3.49Bil. The stock has returned 3.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NorthWestern Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 38.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Innoviva Inc


During the quarter, SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 388,755 shares of NAS:INVA for a total holding of 1,838,741. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.71.

On 02/20/2023, Innoviva Inc traded for a price of $12.42 per share and a market cap of $866.71Mil. The stock has returned -37.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Innoviva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.


Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.