BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/PA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $1.56Bil. The top holdings were CVX(4.39%), ABBV(4.03%), and JPM(3.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/PA’s top five trades of the quarter.

BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/PA reduced their investment in NAS:AMGN by 86,263 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $242.4.

On 02/20/2023, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $240.53 per share and a market cap of $128.44Bil. The stock has returned 12.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-book ratio of 35.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/PA bought 143,351 shares of NYSE:TEL for a total holding of 240,399. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.46.

On 02/20/2023, TE Connectivity Ltd traded for a price of $131.85 per share and a market cap of $41.72Bil. The stock has returned -7.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TE Connectivity Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-book ratio of 3.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/PA reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 9,485 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 02/20/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $407.28 per share and a market cap of $374.00Bil. The stock has returned -5.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/PA reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 5,869 shares. The trade had a 0.07000000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 02/20/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $160.39 per share and a market cap of $417.70Bil. The stock has returned -0.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-book ratio of 5.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.36 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/PA bought 9,864 shares of NYSE:NUE for a total holding of 348,945. The trade had a 0.07000000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.47.

On 02/20/2023, Nucor Corp traded for a price of $168.07 per share and a market cap of $42.52Bil. The stock has returned 40.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nucor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

