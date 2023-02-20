Waverly Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 276 stocks valued at a total of $1.80Bil. The top holdings were PRF(8.49%), VOE(6.47%), and VUG(5.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Waverly Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WA Asset Management, LLC bought 370,717 shares of ARCA:IWB for a total holding of 373,672. The trade had a 5.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.33.

On 02/20/2023, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $225.2 per share and a market cap of $28.61Bil. The stock has returned -5.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a price-book ratio of 3.65.

During the quarter, WA Asset Management, LLC bought 131,502 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 194,476. The trade had a 3.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 02/20/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $409.14 per share and a market cap of $307.49Bil. The stock has returned -5.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

The guru established a new position worth 318,316 shares in ARCA:VIG, giving the stock a 3.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.19 during the quarter.

On 02/20/2023, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $156.03 per share and a market cap of $65.89Bil. The stock has returned 0.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.37.

During the quarter, WA Asset Management, LLC bought 336,133 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 341,367. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.49.

On 02/20/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $151.03 per share and a market cap of $36.76Bil. The stock has returned -0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.77.

During the quarter, WA Asset Management, LLC bought 144,523 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 175,531. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 02/20/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $235.31 per share and a market cap of $60.92Bil. The stock has returned -11.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a price-book ratio of 8.71.

