Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 207 stocks valued at a total of $1.50Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.44%), AAPL(5.22%), and GOOG(3.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s top five trades of the quarter.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 806,740 shares. The trade had a 6.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 02/20/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $94.59 per share and a market cap of $1,209.77Bil. The stock has returned -28.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.85 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 45,916 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 02/20/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $208.31 per share and a market cap of $659.11Bil. The stock has returned -28.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.50, a price-book ratio of 14.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.40 and a price-sales ratio of 8.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced their investment in NAS:PANW by 2,934 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.19.

On 02/20/2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $169.28 per share and a market cap of $51.18Bil. The stock has returned 1.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 100.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 230.44 and a price-sales ratio of 8.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced their investment in NYSE:TGT by 92,130 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.05.

On 02/20/2023, Target Corp traded for a price of $173.22 per share and a market cap of $79.73Bil. The stock has returned -13.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-book ratio of 7.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 42,375 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 02/20/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $409.14 per share and a market cap of $307.49Bil. The stock has returned -5.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

