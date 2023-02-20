PR Newswire

Street-level space in The Moinian Group's Sky residence tower features two permanent courts and dedicated Alpha Training area for Company's strength and metabolic small group training program

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the country's largest owner and operator of pickleball courts across its network of luxury athletic country clubs, today announced the opening of Manhattan's first permanent indoor pickleball courts at Life Time Sky , located at The Moinian Group's Sky luxury apartment building in Midtown West. Bahram Akradi, Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO, world-ranked professional pickleball player Simone Jardim and pickleball pros and coaches from several of Life Time's Tri-State area locations officially christened the courts with high-level play.

The light-filled, 9,500-square-foot street-level space at the corner of West 42nd Street and 11th Avenue also features Life Time's exclusive and renowned Alpha strength and metabolic conditioning small group training program. Complete with nine Olympic platforms, Technogym treadmills and rowers, air-resistant bikes, kettlebells, weights and myriad other equipment, members can move from deadlifts to dinks and pushups to paddles in the combined training and pickleball space, in addition to the more than 70,000-square-foot athletic club with everything one needs for their health and fitness lifestyle.

"We opened Life Time Sky with The Moinian Group in 2016 and now, with the addition of this street-level space showcasing the first and only permanent indoor pickleball courts in the city and our Alpha Training program, consumers can see firsthand what Life Time has to offer," said Akradi. "As we continue to grow our Life Time footprint in New York City and our pickleball presence nationwide, this is an exciting time – and we're not done yet."

Life Time's pickleball programming and Alpha Training are led by New York's top certified instructors, coaches, and trainers. The space offers open court time, classes, instruction, tournaments, training and social events. An elevated membership is required for pickleball play at Life Time Sky with an hourly fee for court reservations.

Since last Summer, Life Time has built indoor and outdoor pickleball courts at a rate of five new permanent courts each week, many with viewing areas, stadium seating, social lounges, and more. Life Time now has nearly 500 courts companywide, intending to exceed 1,000 by the end of 2024.

Additional amenities at Life Time Sky include dedicated studios for barre, cycle, HIIT, Pilates and yoga classes, a large fitness floor for strength and cardio workouts, regulation-size basketball court, indoor lap pool, rooftop beach club with two pools, a Turkish Hammam suite with a steam room, sauna and cold plunge pool, and a LifeSpa and LifeCafe. The club is open to members with one day and monthly memberships available. In addition to Sky, Life Time also operates within The Moinian Group's Ocean residence at 1 West Street along with five other destinations across Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Life Time now operates seven destinations across Manhattan and Brooklyn. Permanent pickleball courts are at eight Tri-State area locations including five in New York and three in New Jersey. In addition, Life Time also has relationships with Major League Pickleball (MLP), and the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), hosting national tournaments and clinics and recently adopted the DUPR system for player ratings.

For more information visit lifetime.life/nyc.

