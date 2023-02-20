Albemarle Corporation to Present at the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today that Albemarle Corporation's President and CEO Kent Masters will present at the BMO Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference on Feb. 27, 2023, at 1:30 pm ET.

A live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. A replay will be accessible in the same location immediately following the conclusion of the live event for approximately 30 days.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. Together with our world-class resources, technical and process knowledge, and safety and sustainability performance, we partner with our customers to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect, and protect. We are committed to building a more resilient world where people and planet thrive. Learn more about Albemarle at www.albemarle.com and at @albemarlecorp on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

